(Xinhua/NAN)

A total of 1,350 Namibian healthcare workers have contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19) while six of them died due to the virus, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said on Wednesday.

Shangula stated it was worrisome as more staff were, and would be required to manage COVID-19 patients and clients.

“For the period between Oct. 26 and Nov. 22, 2020, the average COVID-19 positivity ratio in Namibia stood at 4.7 per cent.

“This has increased five-fold for the period from Dec. 28, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, where the positivity ratio rose to 24 per cent on average,” he said.

According to the minister, during the past two weeks, a total of 6,402 newly confirmed cases out of 26,191 test results were recorded.

While it is not confirmed yet, there is a high level of suspicion that the more transmissible and virulent variant of the coronavirus is now circulating in Namibia.

“Our scientists are currently busy with genome sequencing of samples to determine whether the new variant is present in Namibia.

“The exponential rise in new cases indicates that there is active transmission of the virus in the community, affecting all age groups. For high-risk population groups, the infection is life-threatening,” Shangula said.

In order to control and suppress the further spread of COVID-19, there is a need to implement more targeted public health measures under the Public and Environmental Health Act of 2015, the minister added.