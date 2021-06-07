Nigerian female Cricket team on Sunday afternoon lost to Namibia by 8 wickets on the first day of the Kwibuka T20 tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria girls led by Captain Samantha Agazuma crumbled under the bowling weight of the tournament second best team Namibia, as they could only gather 52 runs in 20 overs.

Though the Nigerian girls managed to play out their overs, Namibia’s bowler, Victoria Hamunyela took four wickets to help her side bring the African giants to her knees.

However, in the second innings, Joy Efosa made good attempt to revenge the Namibia batsmen by taking 2 wickets but her effort was late as Namibia’s first four batters made easy chase on Nigeria’s cheap 52 runs score.