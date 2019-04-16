Uche Henry

Namibia says it is taking extra steps to boost trade, commerce and tourism with Nigeria by removing all bottlenecks inhibiting free movement of goods and persons between both countries.

High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, Humphrey Desmond, who spoke at the inauguration of the new Namibia visa processing office in Ikeja Lagos, said the country is also seeking for foreign investors from Nigeria; he want to partner the country on its various Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives particularly in health, transport and housing sectors.

Desmond said part of the measures taken to attract Nigerians into the country was the launch of direct air service between Nigeria and Namibia through the country’s carrier, Air Namibia. He said the opening of the new Visa Processing Office in Lagos was another measure taken to ease movement of persons desirous to do business with the country.

“Since the launch of Air Namibia direct passenger and cargo flight service between Windhoek (Namibia) and Lagos (Nigeria) on June 29, 2018, we have provided a quantum leap for the bilateral trade relationship with Nigeria,” Desmond said.

“However, based on enquiries and research, we resolved to open a Namibia Visa Processing Desk in Lagos in partnership with Air Namibia as over 60% of travellers to Namibia resides in Lagos and surrounding states,” he added.

He said prospective investors have no cause to fear as “a law to facilitate PPP was passed in 2017 and implementation is ongoing.”

Desmond also pledged to work with the governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Sowan-Olu, to grow entrepreneurship potential between both countries.

“Lagos has more vistas and frontiers for us to explore, so we would work with the Lagos State government to take the tourism, hospitality, creative and entrepreneurship sectors to an enviable height,” he added.