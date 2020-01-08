Namibia’s Electoral Commission (ECN) said it is on course with the preparations for the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban Constituencies by-elections slated for Jan. 15.

The by-elections for the four constituencies were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting councillors on Oct. 18, 2019, as required by articles 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution, said Chief Electoral Officer, Theo Mujoro said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The supplementary registration of voters for the four constituencies was conducted from Nov. 1, 2019 to Nov. 2, 2019, with the provisional voters register having been displayed for inspection on Nov. 5, 2019 for public scrutiny and objections against the names of persons included therein,” he said.

According to Mujoro, no objections were recorded and the final voters’ registers for urban constituencies were published on Dec. 20 2019.

Meanwhile Mujoro said the ECN has recruited a total number of 260 polling officials and training of polling officials, political party agents and representatives of independent candidates will take place simultaneously in all four constituencies from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12.

Namibia held its presidential and National Assembly elections in 2019 in November and the Namibian President Hage Geingob won a second five-year term. (Xinhua/NAN)