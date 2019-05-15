The head coach of U-20 team coach, Paul Aigbogun has disclosed that it was difficult naming the final list for the World Cup in Portugal, according to footballlive.ng.

The former Enyimba International of Aba coach said “Making the list was quite difficult because so many of players actually gave a good account of themselves in training sessions and matches played during the course of ongoing camping,” “I feel the pain of some of them who have been in the team for long but they did not make the list, that is football for you,” he said. Aigbogun added that himself and his assistants arrived at the final list after two considerations.“We just have to go with the best we have and consider some players who can function effectively in two, three positions which is a major plus going into a tournament of the magnitude that.

You have limited players in the bench; only 21 players made the cut, taking out three keepers you have only 18 players to fixture throughout the tournament.

“You need to be meticulous with selection process which is what we did,” the gaffer concluded that they would present a worthy team of future for Nigeria.