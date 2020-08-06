Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Elder statesman, Niger Delta leader, and former Minister of Information Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark has described the naming the railway complex in Agbor, Delta Wtate, after former President Goodluck Jonathan, as an insult.

Addressing the media virtually on Thursday, Clark said the naming of the station is not a compliment, especially for one who was the brain behind the project from Abuja to Kaduna.

Clark said he had written an open letter to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to reconsider withdrawing it and naming a national monument after the former president.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridors after some prominent citizens.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Senate leader late Olusola Saraki, former Lagos State Governor Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka were among those honoured.

Amaechi had said that the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the country at large.

Jonathan has described the naming of the station after him as a good gesture.