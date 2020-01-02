Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) has urged the Federal Government to carry out its responsibility by providing security for ships going through coastal waters.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the President of the association, Captain Tajudeen Alao, said regulatory agencies in the maritime sector needs to uphold the safety of lives and properties on waterways.

However, he highlighted some areas where government should engage in the maritime industry, which include cabotage enactment fund, coastal state responsibility, maintenance of our ports among others.

His words: “So we want government to engage the right people in the disbursement of the fund and also to give this money to serious player that can make the industry grow. We do not want portmato shipping company to spring up because they say now money is available even as we commend the stand of the government.

“The second one I want to talk about is costal states’ responsibilities. What we do in international shipping is regulated by United Nations Convention and Law of the Seas (UNCLAWS). You know that these oceans is an open space, and for players to partake of it, there are regulations.”

He added: “In the coastal state responsibility, we know it has a lot to do with providing support, safety, security, management of the environment, search and rescue for ships that are going through your coastal waters outside your passage.”

He said that if Nigeria wants to get it right, there is need to provide a global safety net for operation on the nation’s waters.

“If you are operating and you are not providing security, the Federal Government must provide 60 per cent to 40 per cent security of that operation. If you are now providing private security of 20 per cent or 30 per cent of the logistics, the Federal Government must contribute equity share for that.”