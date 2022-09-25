(NAN)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has concluded arrangements with a global economic think-tank to organise a series of presidential debates in Abuja, with the debut coming up on Nov 5.

The debate, first of its kind in the country, will involve the interrogation of frontline presidential candidates purely on their economic blueprints.

It will also be devoid of character assassination.

It will largely link candidates with national and global publics for increased visibility, and showcase their economic blueprints after the general elections.

Horasis-Nigeria Economic Development Council, based in Switzerland, is the partner with NAN in the epochal event, according to a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle.

Ponle said that candidates would deviate from tribe, religion and other mundane issues, to issues on revamping the economy, while convincingly presenting their economic masterplans to a global audience.

”The debates will encompass a battle of ideas and policy strategies among the economic teams of the top political parties in Nigeria with keynote addresses from the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates,” it said.

According to the NAN ManagingDirector, other objectives of the Future of Nigeria Debates include refocusing political discussions toward key issues relevant to the global community.

The initiative will also help put Nigeria on the global spotlight along the inaugural edition of the Horasis-Africa Meeting, in collaboration with the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Parties will provide balanced perspectives as regards the global competitiveness and economic positioning of Nigeria after the 2023 elections.

The Forum will also focus on the economic development strategies to be deployed by the parties should they emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

Representatives of the parties’ economic management team, who are expected to be knowledgeable in the practice of economic development, global competitiveness and national transformation, will square up to one another to offer Nigerians and the global community, an insight into the immense possibilities for the country after next year’s general elections.

Furthermore, Nigerians at home will be joining the hybrid event witb other attendees from the Horasis Global Community, members of the diplomatic community as well as Nigerians in the Diaspora.

NAN’s partner, Horasis, is an independent, international think-tank with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

It was founded in 2005 by Frank-Jürgen Richter former Director of the World Economic Forum, and dedicated to the innovation and development of sustainable emerging markets.