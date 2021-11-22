From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The International Media Conference and Award Ceremony planned by the News Agency of Nigeria in collaboration with FOI Counsel has been postponed.

The International Media conference and award ceremony with the theme “Wire Agency in Emerging e-Governance Space” was slated to hold in Lagos and Abuja from 23rd–25th November 2021.

The postponement, according to a statement issued by the Executive Director of FOI Counsel, Aigbokhan President and made available to journalists in Benin was based on a letter issued by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) dated 21st day of October 2021 and addressed to the office of Executive Director of FOI Counsel.

Aigbokhan also stated that the letter which was signed by Ngozi Anafochi Esq, the board secretary reads “We write to inform you of the Management’s decision to halt all processes on the proposed News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) International Conference slated for November 2021”.

According to Aigbokhan “FOI Counsel believe that there can be no free press without partnerships and business model.

“Our target is to adapt the agency with flexibility and collaboration and we will be patient with the agency.

“As partners in the project, we await the agency’s activation of the relapse caused by the postponement and communicate with us the rescheduled date”.

