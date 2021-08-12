The Nigerian liqueur space received a major boost yesterday as vodka brand, Laplandia, formally unveiled its range of drinks to the market. The event at Filmhouse Imax Cinema, Lekki, also witnessed the unveiling of popular Nollywood actress and talk show host, Nancy Isime, as the face of the brand.

The event was organised by Star Station, a reputable public relations firm. It had in attendance other brand representatives of Laplandia like Ozo of the BBNaija fame and popular Instagram influencer, Eniola.

Welcoming guests to the high octane event, CEO of Laplandia Vodka Nigeria, Henry Uzoma, who holds the sole franchise to distribute in Nigeria and Africa, described the Laplandia brand as being in a class of its own because of its originality, as it cannot be synthetically copied.

According to him, the purity level of the water in Laplandia gives it a smooth and soothing feel, while its different flavours, which include coconut, cloudberry, lingonberry, bilberry and others, makes it stand out.

“Laplandia is made in Finland and Finland has the best underground water in the world that has been existing right from the days of the Ice Age. It goes through this natural purification process, through sand layers under the bedrock and, this water, the purity level is what has brought about the very soft and mild feeling you get when you consume this vodka. As far as I am concerned, every human being thrives in nature and this drink is a unique representation of nature,” he said.

On the choice of Nancy Isime as brand ambassador, Uzoma noted that her willingness to work with the brand and insight into how to go about promoting it were values that he was sold to: “I would want to work with people the way you want to work with me. One thing we took into consideration was her willingness to push the brand. I met Nancy Isime and she gave me valuable insights on how to go about promoting the brand. I saw the passion in her. She had an attachment.”

