The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) FCT Chapter on Friday kick-started its 2022 annual Nurses week/scientific conference with a Friday congregational prayer.

Mr Musa Salka, State Auditor 2, FCT NANNM, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the week-long event was started with prayer in order to achieve success throughout the programme.

Salka said, ”if you want success and progress in everything you want to do, you just have to start it with prayer and that the association had always done that in its previous programmes.

“We the Muslims in the association gathered in the Mosque, asked for a special prayer after the normal Jumaat prayer and that has been what we always do.

“In anything you are doing, you have to put God first, He is the overseer, He is the leader, He is the protector, we have always looked for His guidance, protection over us and the forthcoming events.

“There are so many programmes lined up for the nurses week, nurses are not only known to be in the hospitals, we are diversified and knowledgeable.

“On Sunday, we are having Church service as part of the programme at ECWA Church, Wuse 2, and on Monday, we have roadwalk, and at the same day, we have novelty football match among the medical workers.

“The essence of the match is to catch fun, to show people that nurses are everywhere, not only in the hospitals, if you bring them out, they can showcase their talents,” Salka said.

Also speaking, Mr Sarki Mohammed, Ministry of Defence (MOD) Unit, FCT NANNM, advised Nigerians to always seek medical solution anytime they felt pains in their bodies.

According to Mohammed, most Nigerians do not take their health serious, cautioning that such acts could result to unexpected health emergencies.

“Most Nigerians don’t even care to go to the hospital or have their bodies tested, many don’t know the current development in the healthcare sector.

“My advice for Nigerians is that they should go to the hospitals immediately once you are sick, the doctors will examine a lot of things in your body, early detection of sickness saves a lot of things,” he said. (NAN)