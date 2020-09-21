Lukman Olabiyi

National Association of Nigeria Paediatric Nurses (NANPAN) and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwife (NANNM) have commended Lion Club International for its support and awareness campaign on childhood cancer.

NANPAN Chairperson, Lagos chapter, Ojulari Opeyemi, and NANNM Chairperson, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) chapter, Uzoka Fidelia, gave the commendation while receiving a refrigerator and water dispenser donated to Oncology Unit, Paediatric Department of LUTH by Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club.

The two items, which were presented to LUTH’s officials by the District Governor of Lions Club, District 404A1, Tokunbo Aromolaran, excited the officials and they commended the humanitarian group for its kind gesture.

They called on other non-governmental organisations to emulate Lions Club, most especially, Ikorodu Diamond, in helping the needy.

Project Coordinator of the club, Idowu Tomac, said based on the commitment of the club to create awareness and fight against childhood cancer, the club officials visited the hospital to know its needs, and the two items were mentioned, which made the club to provide them.

The club President, Oladimeji Isola, who reiterated the commitment of Lions Clubs in serving humanity, said wherever there is a need, there must be a Lion Club, adding that others items, including the community needs assessment would be provided soon.