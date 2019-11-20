Damiete Braide, Lagos

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have advised against resorting to self-help in the rift between Total Nigeria Plc and Automatic Fit and Energy Limited.

The Chairman of the Committee on Misappropriation, Umar Faruk Lawal, in a statement said:

“I am writing on behalf of the NANS to express our concern over the lingering conflicts between Total and Automatic Fit and Energy Limited.

”We are unhappy with the alleged disruption of Automatic Fit and Energy Limited’s business activities by Total Nigeria Plc in connivance with men of the Nigeria Police Force over its Lube Bays in Lagos State and the FCT.

“We expected Total to be professional and ethical in its engagement with its partners and display this at all times in projecting the right image and conduct,

“As a body, we have reviewed this ugly incidence and we are totally amazed at the uncivilized and crude manner in which Total through the Nigeria Police carried out this act in total disregard for the laws of the land.”

The group advised Total Nigeria Plc to abides by the rule of law, obeyed court’s orders and not resort to self-help.

NANS urged Total Nigeria Plc to wait for the decisions of the court on this dispute, stating that disobedience to court rulings by the foreign company would not be allowed by Nigeria.

Justice L A M Folami of the Lagos High Court had earlier restrained Total Nigeria Plc from evicting, dislodging or evacuating Automatic Fit and Energy Nigeria Ltd and Segmat Springs Ltd from Total Plc Lube Bays assigned to them.

The court held the injunction restraining the oil firm was pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit: LD/ADR/2280/2019 filed against it by Automatic Fit and Segmat.

However, the foreign company was alleged to have invaded the premises of the two firms with police in attempt to evict them.