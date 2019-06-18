Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only efficient hands who will help him achieve his policies and fulfill his campaign promises.

The student union body suggested that serious consideration be given to persons with proven track records of competence and experience in all the political appointments.

NAN President Danielson Akpan, who made the appeal on Tuesday, at a press conference held in Abuja, agreed that the President has good intentions for Nigerians, but can only succeed with the help of people with requisite skills and knowledge in key areas.

He used the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Braimbafa, as an example of a good leader that should be given the opportunity to serve.

He appealed for the confirmation of Prof. Braimbafa as the substantive managing director of NDDC, with strong conviction that he has the capacity and experience required for the transformation of the oil rich Niger Delta region.

“His policies and execution has added to the success of his government’s effort at reaching rural citizens of the Niger Delta region. We have commenced immediate collation of signatures of our members to take to the presidency to demand for his confirmation,” he said.