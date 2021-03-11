From Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has backed the federal government’s effort to raise federal revenue to allow it discharge its duties and obligations to Nigerians.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new leadership of the Association at the International Conference Centre, NANS president, Sunday Asefon stated: ‘We also will support policies of government to generate and increase revenue. Without money, government cannot do much. Hence, NANS frowns at the news of allegations of stealing of 16 million barrels of crude oil by Shell in the Niger Delta.

‘If these allegations are verified, local companies that are owners of the oil must be paid back so that government will get its desired revenue.

‘About 16 million barrels of crude oil valued at over $1.2 billion were allegedly stolen by a multinational oil company. If the companies repay the value of the stolen crude it is expected that the amount will help government and the indigenous companies to continue to grow the economy and create more jobs for the teeming population of Nigerian youths,’ Asefon said.

The NANS president added that any act of revenue sabotage is a declaration of war and that the Association will intervene on behalf of the Nigerian people to shut all Shell operations in Nigeria if they do not pay back the alleged stolen crude oil.

‘NANS will champion and support the federal government to nationalise Shell assets if necessary due to sabotage,’ the student leader declared.