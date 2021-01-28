The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded the policy proposal by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for students to undergo drug integrity test before admission into university.

President of NANS, Asefon Sunday Daye expressed the support for the initiative during a visit to the agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Genl Buba Marwa (Rtd.), yesterday in Abuja

“We support the drug test policy;drug has done more harm than good to the Nigerian students. We do not want Nigerian students to continue to die of drugs.” Daye said.

He gave instances of students who undermine danger under the influence of drugs and noted that the initiative was not only preventive but would encourage others to stop the habit knowing that the authorities would detect it.

He said most of the drug problems ravaging the students starts when they leave their homes and start schooling.

Marwa commended NANS for the congratulatory visit and show of solidarity. “I am particularly delighted by your promise to cleanse our campuses of drugs. Your buying into our drug testing among students is equally encouraging.” Marwa said while urging the students to strengthen ‘Drug-Free Clubs’ in campuses.