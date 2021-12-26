From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has berated the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the non-payment of 14 months salaries of some staff of the state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

The Non Academic Staff of the Polytechnics had embarked on an industrial action as a result of the non-payment of their salaries.

The students’ body in a statement by Mr Surprise Omotoso frowned at the action of the state government, saying that the present administration is insensitive to the yearning of the workers.

It also appealed to the state government to pay up the arrears of salary owed the workers of the institution to ensure that life returns to the institution in no distant time.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Omotoso said: “It’s a sign of poor leadership and maladministration on the part of the executive Governor of Ondo State to neglect and disregard the welfare and rights of staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

“It’s also an apparent show of lack of sympathy and empathy on the part of the Ondo State government led by Governor Akeredolu.

“The detrimental effect of the industrial action embarked upon by the Non Academic Staff Union would have its effect on the students of the institution.