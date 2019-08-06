Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has conferred an award of excellence on Delta State Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, and three others in recognition of their contributions in promoting good governance and the rule of law in Nigeria.

The awards were presented to the recipients at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun by NANS joint campus committee leadership, Delta State axis during a one-day leadership symposium with the theme: Good Governance-A Panacea for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

Mrakpor, who thanked the students body for finding him worthy of the recognition, gave kudos to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and for vigorously pursuing people’s oriented policies and programmes that have positively impacted lives.

He said the award will serve as a catalyst for him to put in more hard work, innovative ideas and total commitments to the service of God and that of humanity even as he charged the students to take their studies seriously, saying the future of the nation and Africa depends on them.

The commissioner applauded NANS for organising the symposium, saying it was apt.