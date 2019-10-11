Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has congratulated Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on his victory at the state governorship election petition tribunal which was delivered in his favour.

The Chief Press Secretary to NANS President, Wande Ajayi, in a statement, released in Abuja, on Friday, asked the governor to see the victory as a wake up call for more service to people of the state.

He reminded him that Sokoto state governorship election was the fiercest in the 2019 general elections judging by the narrow margin with which Governor Tambuwal emerged victorious at the polls.

He said the results of election affirmed the supremacy of voters in any free and fair electoral contest.

The students, thus advised the governor to sustain the momentum particularly on human capital and infrastructural development, to justify the trust and confidence the people have on him.

The students were, however, optimistic that, having secured the victory at the tribunal, that the governor will continue to drive the ongoing revolution in the education sector which he was committed to, throughout his first tenure.