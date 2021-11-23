From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West Zone D, has called on the Osun State Police Command to ensure that due diligence is done in the investigation of the murder of Timothy Adegoke, an MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife.

The newly elected coordinator of the zone, Olatunji Adegboye, made the call on Tuesday at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The student body insisted that anyone found culpable in the murder of Adegoke, no matter how highly placed should be punished according to the laws of the land.

It further warned against subversion of justice and vowed to resist any form of attempt to cover up evidence in the investigation of Adegoke’s murder.

‘We want to unequivocally declare that the entire Nigerian students in the South West zone are closely observing the process as it unfolds and will not hesitate to take to the street if we smell foul play.

‘Again, we are closely monitoring the developments and we shall not hesitate to resist any attempt to subvert justice through every lawful means, including rally, demonstration and protest.

‘Most importantly, justice must have its full course so as not to set a dangerous precedence,’ Adegboye stated.

He condemned the increment in tuition fees of Ondo state University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED) by the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adegboye described the increment as ‘anti-student, anti-public and unsustainable as it doesn’t reckon with the current economic realities of the good people of Ondo State.

‘Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State must as a matter of urgency see to the downward review of the tuition fee to avert any undesirable development between the government and Nigerian students,’ the NANS zonal coordinator submitted.

