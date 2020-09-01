Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded for payment of bursary allowance for all categories of students of Ondo State origin.

The students body called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to ensure proper payment of the bursary to assist the parents of the students and the students themselves.

Besides, the association called for reduction in the payment of tuition of students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State University of Medical sciences, Ondo and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa.

While appreciating the governing council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko for reducing the tuition of students of the university, the students said similar development should take place in all the tertiary institutions across the state.

The South West coordinator of NANS, Mr Amos Odunayo while addressing a press conference in Akure on Monday said “it is no longer news that the Executive Governor of Ondo State Mr Rotimi has reduced the school fees in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. This is coming after several agitations by the students’ body within and outside the state.

“Governor Akeredolu promised this when the national delegation led by the President, Danielson Bamidele paid him a courtesy visit in Akure. Just a week later, the Governor has proven to be a man of his words.

The Governor had last week approved the reduction in the tuition of the university, slashing about #30,000 from the old school fees.

Also, the students body called for improved security system in all the tertiary institutions owned by the state government.