Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded for immediate and unconditional release of six students of Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, who have been in detention since February.

The students, who are said to be beneficiaries of the school scholarship programme, were alleged to have been involved in cyber crimes and other related crimes.

The umbrella body of Nigerian students frowned at the prolonged incarceration of the students for unsubstantiated offences. They described it as inhuman and should be reversed immediately.

NANS President, Danielson Akpan, who addressed a press conference, in Abuja, on Thursday, registered the displeasure of Nigerian students to the fact that Madonna University was yet to prove the allegation of cyber crime against the students.

He appealed to the school management to quickly facilitate the unconditional release of the six students, so they can continue their education and fulfil their life dreams and aspirations.

The NANS President confirmed that all the parties involved in the matter met few days ago to iron out the contentious issues, and in the course of the meeting, it was realised that the altercation between NANS and Madonna University was largely due to misinformation.

He said: “Nonetheless, we have resolved all contentious issues, and that was what led to unconditional release of NANS Vice President, Chidi Ilogede, who was arrested in Enugu few days ago and transferred to Abuja for interrogation, for issuing an ultimatum for the release of the students.

“We also expect possible termination of the case instituted at the Federal High Court, Akwa, against the remanded students. We appreciate the willingness of the school management to resolve the issue amicably.”

The students leader appreciated the prompt response and intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Abubakar, which, he said, led to the release of the NANS VP.

He appealed to President Buhari and other stakeholders to support the Police boss especially in the fight against crime and other criminality.

He suggested that the President consider setting up Arms Disarmament Commission, for easy mop up illegal arms in wrong hands and stem the rising tide of arms proliferation.