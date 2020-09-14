Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government to listen to the voice of the people and discontinue the hike in petroleum price and new electricity tariff.

NANS ZONE C Coordinator Suleiman Sarki told reporters in Maiduguri during a road work to protest against fuel hike and new electricity tariff that the price hikes would lead to corresponding hikes in the prices of goods and services.

‘The increase in petrol price could further heighten insecurity in the nation and further explosion of crisis,’ Sarki said.

‘We call on the government to stop pushing Nigerians to the wall. This is too daring.’

The union leader said it was inhuman for the government to suddenly introduce fuel hike and new power tariffs at a period Nigerians are still struggling under the economic impact of COVID-19.