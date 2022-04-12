By Gabriel Dike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone D, met recently with officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to address their mode of operation and promised to collaborate in the fight against cybercrime.

The leadership of NANS, Zone D, had in a letter dated April 4, 2022, to the zonal commandant of EFCC, Oyo Command headquarters, expressed concern over the commission’s method of operation around campuses.

The one-page letter, signed by South-West NANS, Zone D, coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, urged the EFCC zonal commandant to check his men, whose mode of operation poses danger to the lives of Nigerian students.

The students, in their letter, raised a six-point concern and hoped the issues raised would be given positive consideration.

Following the letter, NANS leadership met with EFCC officials, led by the zonal commandant, which looked at the report regarding the illegal arrest and misconduct against some operatives of the commission.

Olatunji confirmed the visit of the association to the commission and that it held discussion with the zonal commandant on how to curb the illegal arrest of students within EFCC jurisdiction.

Prior to the visit, a letter was sent to the commission to make the student body’s stance and intentions known as attached to this publications.

Olatunji said after discussion, EFCC officials told NANS that its operatives don’t do stop and search and anyone found with the commission’s crested vest engaged in stop-and-search should be arrested.

“Operatives of the commission do not burst into people’s places of residence between 11pm – 2am. EFCC can operate outside zone. I.e Benin Zone can operate in Ibadan zone without any hinderance,” he stated.

According to him, the meeting suggested EFCC meet with Vice-chancellors of universities on how to sensitise and introduce cybercrime to the academic curriculum.

The NANS zone coordinator said, “there was also a promise to release our union president, Federal School Of Statistics, Oyo State who was detained latest by Friday, noting, “we are committed to safeguarding and protecting the student interest.”

Olatunji disclosed that NANS delegates were welcomed by the EFCC officers, Mr Hassan (Deputy Commandant), Mrs. Deborah (ADC), Mr David (ADC) Mr. Modupe (Legal Dept), Mr Olumide (PRO).

The NANS Southwest (Zone D) leaders in attendance includes; Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji (Coordinator), Awoyinfa Opeoluwa (Public Relations Officer), FM Castro (OAU), Abayomi (NAUS National Director of Campus Intervention), Adeleke Quadri (NANS Oyo JCC Chairman), Ekundina Elvis (NANS Ogun JCC Vice Chairman), and many others.