From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has elected a new executive committee that will pilot the affairs of the association for the next year.

At the election held inside the Alake Sports Complex, Abeokuta, at the weekend, Simeon Damilola emerged as the new state chairman of the association.

Damilola, a student of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, polled nine votes from a total of 10 votes from 10 accredited senators from the 10 higher institutions present at the election ground.

He was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of other six candidates from the election.

In his acceptance speech, Damilola appreciated the students of the state for their full support and for believing in him, assuring not to fail them.

He also thanked Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for recognising and supporting the student’s activities in the state.

‘Firstly, I want to thank the students for their support and love today, this has never happened in the history of NANS in this state when a contestant emerged unopposed; this shows that they all want me as the chairman. Also, I want to appreciate the state government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun for always supporting the students anytime we need his assistance. The governor has been playing a fatherly role to all students in the state,’ Damilola stated.

He assured the students that he would join hands with the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) leadership to ensure students get bursary on time.

Other elected members are Ekundina Segun Elvis, who was re-elected as the Vice-Chairman for the second consecutive time; Agbeniyi Abiodun, Assistant General Secretary; Odeyemi Ezekiel, Welfare Director; Taiwo Samson, Sports Director; and Bello Adewale, Director of Treasury.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Matters, Adeyemi Azeez, has described the election as peaceful and free of violence.

He commended the state government for not failing and disappointing the students in the state.