Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has criticised what it described as “humiliation, harassment and embarrassment” by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stationed at various campuses to curb internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

The students body said though it had nothing against the presence of the EFCC on campuses in search of students who engaged in internet fraud, the anti-graft officials must desist from harassment of innocent students.

National spokesperson of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, stated this during a press conference, heralding Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday.

Adeyemi claimed that EFCC, under the guise of fighting yahoo boys on campuses, had harassed, humiliated and embarrassed students who had nothing to do with internet scam.

He, however, urged the anti-graft agency to rather beam its searchlight on politicians who have looted the country and allow innocent students have their peace on campuses.

On the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive on the charges of seven per cent on withdrawals above N500,000, the NAN’s national PRO said the policy was perceived to be geared towards impoverishing both average and poor Nigerians. “If this policy is allowed to scale through, it will increase robbery cases as the people will find keeping money at homes as an alternative.”