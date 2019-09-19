Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Bamidele Akpan, have met over recent crisis in the twin campuses of Oye and Ikole communities of the institution.

Akpan met with the vice chancellor on Tuesday at the institution’s Oye campus, where they discussed issues ranging from reopening of the school, lifting of ban on Student Union Government (SUG) and the killing of two students, Okunofua Joseph and Dada Kehinde, allegedly by security men in the convoy of Ekiti State governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi, on September 10.

He said: “We met with families of the two students killed by police officials. We have identified those who shot our students as the men of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the police.

“What had happened in Oye wouldn’t have warranted the presence of the CTU who are trained to kill. What happened was peaceful according to our investigation.

“Students didn’t vandalise or destroy anyone’s property. Unfortunately, we were told trouble started after the protest when those who came to give security back up to the First Lady of Ekiti State, were in town.

“Having completed our fact finding, we came to the realisation that our students did what they had to do within the ambience of the law. Students had been protesting in other climes and no student was killed.”

The vice chancellor commended the students for conducting themselves peacefully and assured them that the university will soon be reopened.