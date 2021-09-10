The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given oil marketers in Imo State 24-hours to commence full dispensing of petroleum products allocated to the state by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to consumers or have students dispense the products free of charge.

Imo State Chapter of NANS gave the order in a statement by its National President, Asefon Dayo and NANS Senate President, Chuks Okarfor after a meeting at NUJ Conference Centre, Owerri.

The students condemned the artificial and unwarranted scarcity of petroleum products created by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) members in Imo State.

It “observed with dismay how members of IPMAN have withdrawn the services of dispensing Federal Government subsidised PMS and allied products under the pretence of agitations and making unfounded dubious demands.”

They expressed worry that oil marketers open at night to sell their products at an exorbitant price of between N350 to N400 per litre to consumers.

They said that the action had given rise to astronomical hike in the cost of goods and services in Imo State with life made more difficult to already impoverished people.

“This is not only a criminal act, but also an economic sabotage which must be resisted.”

The students said they have consulted with stakeholders in the state and have resolved to lead a struggle to ensure that petroleum products are made available and distributed as contained in the license issued to petroleum dealers in Imo State. In giving the marketers 24 hours ultimatum, the students warned them to do the needful or have themselves to blame.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.