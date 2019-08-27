The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has conferred a “Outstanding Leadership and Award of Excellence” on the Provost of the Ogun State College Health Technology (OGSCOHTECH), Ilese-Ijebu, Dr Abiodun Oladunjoye, for his service to humanity and his contribution to the development of education in the state.

The National Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, while presenting the award to the Provost, at the Provost Chamber of the college, stated that the award was given due to Oladunjoye’s meritorious contribution to the education sector.

“It is our privilege to honour the Provost of the college, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye for his meritorious contribution to the educational sector in the state,” Adeyemi said.

“He is an educationalist per excellence, unbiased, incorruptible, accessible and adjudged by the people, as a man of highly intelligent,” he added.

Responding, the Provost of the College, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, appreciated the association for finding him worthy of the award, noting that it came at a “trying moment of his life.”

“Indeed, I am really grateful for this award being conferred on me… though I am not the best man in the universe but what matters most is to let people of honour find you worthy when it matters most, I really appreciate the NANS for the award,” Oladunjoye said.

While hailing the management of the college and NANS for the honour bestowed on him, Dr Oladunjoye dedicated the award to the God and all the staff of the college.

“You see, my joy knows no bounds, especially at this moment in my life. I really thank God Almighty and everybody for always being there for me”, Oladunjoye said.