From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to hit the streets if the federal government fails to review the price of cooking gas downward.

This is contained in a statement signed by NANS National President, Sunday Asefon and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

It regrets that students are now resorting to cooking with firewood since the cooking gas has become unaffordable, describing this as dangerous to their wellbeing and health.

It states that the slamming 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on the product should be immediately reviewed, while efforts should be intensified for the completion of the what it called “Train 7 “, which the Nigeria Natural Liquefied Gas (NLNG) claimed will increase local production by 35%.

“As an organisation holding the trust and mandate of millions of Nigerians, we will not hesitate to take to the street anytime soon to demand immediate intervention that will result in the crashing of the price of the product” Asefon added.

It adds that food is a basic necessity and when students can no longer cook and eat, it is a direct invitation to crises of national dimension.

The statement demands immediate actions towards crashing the price of LPG with immediate effect to avoid the wrath of Nigerian students.

According to the statement the body also rejects any effort to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit called ‘Petrol’ under any guise, saying such will vehemently be resisted by students’ population.

“In 2021 alone, we have seen over 120% increments in the price of cooking gas. This coupled with hyperinflation, hike in the price of petroleum products, hike in the price of electricity, and devaluation of naira which has resulted in skyrocketing in the prices of domestic goods” he stated.

It stresses that this development is imposing unprecedented hardship on the lives of students who have been overlooked from all the government initiatives to cushion the effect of the Covid19 pandemic.

“Average Nigerian students rely solely on the cooking gas to feed and the recent trend in the price of the product is making life unbearable for many students and Nigerians.

“I have received countless petitions and complaints from students calling for intervention and holding the government accountable for these hardships. I have also received videos of many students turning to firewood in their various hostels to be able to cook since the price of cooking gas is no longer affordable to students.

“This development is not only dangerous to the health and safety of our students and Nigerians, it is equally dangerous to the climate at this period the world is witnessing the very harsh effect of climate change and global warming.

