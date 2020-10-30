The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for swiftly commencing action towards securing justice for late Ejike Okeke, a student of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, who was unfortunately hit by a stray bullet during the #EndSARS protest hijacked by miscreants.

In a statement jointly signed by Deputy Coordinator, NANS Zone B (South-South and South-East), Darlington Ugwuegbe and NANS Chairman, Enugu State, Romanus Ogene, the Nigerian students expressed satisfaction that “the Governor Ugwuanyi-led administration immediately swung into action, dispatching government delegation to pay condolences to all bereaved families of the #EndSARS protest and initiating an investigation panel geared towards identifying perpetrators of these crimes.”

They added that the state government has also gone further “to demonstrate pro-activeness by setting up a panel on victims of #EndSARS protest, to investigate and ascertain peculiar cases surrounding every victim of the protests and report for urgent government action in line with their demands.”

“These urgent actions by the Governor Ugwuanyi administration clearly demonstrate responsiveness and forthrightness of government and have gone further to reaffirm our faith and trust in the current administration.”

“As the highest students leadership body, we are also elated that the government of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has ushered Enugu State students into a new phase of inclusion where classroom students will be involved and carried along in every committee, panels, boards and delegation. From where we stand, it demonstrates the administration’s belief in the latent potential of a student.”