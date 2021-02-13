From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has secured the commitment of Dangote Group in granting compensation to the students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, who were killed during a road mishap

Six students of the university and nine others were killed on January 23 when a truck belonging to Dangote Group, rammed into a shopping complex in Akungba Akoko.

Shortly after that incident, NANS National President Sunday Asefon had promised to seek justice for the victims, assuring that their deaths would not be in vain.

Asefon in a statement entitled, “Our Colleagues Must Get Justice”, addressed to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, said the compensation pact was reached with Dangote group after a meeting with the management of the conglomerate on Thursday.

The NANS leader said the meeting was attended by himself, NANS Senate President Chuks Okafor, Vice President of National Affairs Yasiz Tanko, Samuel Kappo, NANS Zone D Coordinator, and other elected executives, as well as the leadership of NANS JCC in Ondo State.

Asefon added that the tragic way in which the auto crash occurred and the attendant pain it has caused the families of the victims has made it imperative for the company to compensate the dead students.

The NANS President said aside from financial compensation the Dangote Group was mandated to give employments to qualified members of each of the bereaved families.

‘And we made it clear that where there are no qualified family members for employment, Dangote should award scholarships up to the university level to a member of the family,’ he said.

Asefon added: ‘We requested that Dangote through tax arrangements with Federal Government should fix the Isua-Akungba Akoko road where the carnage happened.

‘That in the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, a project should be executed for AAUA or Akungba metropolis and should be named after the victims of the 23rd January 2021 truck crash to immortalize all, including our fallen students.’

He noted that an all-inclusive committee was set up to ensure the agreements reached at the meeting are executed within the stipulated time.

‘NANS under my leadership will do everything possible to ensure improved welfare and adequate protection of the interest of Nigerian Students local and global.’

Prior to the meeting, Asefon said NANS had threatened that students across the country would be directed to boycott Dangote products and declare all its trucks persona non grata 10 kilometres from all tertiary institutions in protest against the killings of their members.

‘We also told the company to take the safety of all Nigerians serious on roads,’ he said.