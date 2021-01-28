From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Organized youth groups, notably, National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN), National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), and several other students unions have threatened to shut down Nigeria in next 14 days if the Federal government fails to improve the state of Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

The Youth groups said the resolution which was taken at its meeting held in Abuja, was to reawaken the consciousness of the Federal Government to the health care needs of the people and also register its discontent with the politics behind the planned procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, who read the communique of the meeting in Abuja, on Thursday, said the youths were seriously concerned about the state of the PHCs resulting in hundreds of lives being lost daily, not because of incurable diseases but as a result of a poorly functional healthcare system to offer medical care to citizens especially those in rural areas.

He said that their findings revealed that vast number of Local Government Areas (LGAs) do not have functional PHC, thus leaving the populace of such communities vulnerable to diseases, with attendant high maternal and infant mortality rates.

He said: “We are disenchanted by records indicating that Federal Government made provisions for modern PHCs to be built across the 774 LGAs through public-private partnership contrary to the sordid episode being played out where basic health facilities are lacking in most of the local government areas.

“We are equally saddened by the nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian Governors Forum who rather than prioritizing the healthcare system, are resisting the noble efforts to build primary health care centers in most of the states,” he lamented.

The Youths, thus, called on Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), the umbrella body of LGAs in Nigeria to compel its members to revamp the existing healthcare systems in the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

“We, additionally, demand the immediate establishment of a new healthcare system that will ensure that basic healthcare facilities are built in areas of deficiencies in the 774 LGAs in line with the masterplan of the public-private partnership.

“Therefore, it should be made emphatically clear that the Nigerian youths and students leaders shall mobilize members and Nigerians for a national protest after 14days if no proactive action is taken to guarantee a better, accessible, and quality healthcare system for the greater percentage of Nigerians who are resident in rural communities,” he said.

President of NYU, Chinonso Obasi, in his remarks, said the ultimatum is not an empty one, but a determined effort to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians.

He urged the government and other stakeholders to take necessary actions to avoid unfriendly actions from the youths and other Nigerians.