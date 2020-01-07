Joe Effiong, Uyo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has promised to team up with pan-Niger Development Forum (PANDEF) to fight the socio-economic injustice perpetrated against the people of the Niger Delta region.

Specifically, NANS stressed the need to partner PANDEF to realise the 16-point agenda of the Forum, especially with regard to the relocation of international oil companies’ headquarters to their states of operations in the region and the cleaning up of the polluted areas such as Ogoniland.

Danielson Akpan, president of NANS, who made the promise when he visited Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, chairman of PANDEF, yesterday, said NANS decided to team up with PANDEF because of its belief in the cause the forum is fighting, which they said, was in the benefit of all young people and the future of Nigeria.

The PANDEF chairman lamented that Nigeria, though blessed has failed to manage those resources thereby becoming inflicted with a cycle of frustration.

He equally blamed NANS for being quiet and docile for too long, explaining that sometimes, silence might mean betrayal.

“I’ll like to see the student body like of old who did not care what they benefitted at the instance but knew that the future generation would benefit for their effort,” he said.