From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence on the Director General of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria, Prof. Jeffrey Tsware Barminass.

NANS in a statement on Sunday by its National Secretary General, Comr. Usman Baba Kankia said contrary to the allegations of nepotism, staff victimization and corruption leveled against Prof Jeffrey by some interests, finding by the Association revealed the exact opposite.

The statement read in part; “NANS as a responsible organization and voice of the voiceless submitted a letter to the DG/CEO seeking clarification on the allegations of tenure expiration, corruption and nepotism as well as to seek clarity that will enable NANS to take a decision.

“While awaiting the response of the DG/CEO, we also carried out our independent findings and came to the conclusion that the allegations of nepotism, staff victimization and corruption are in part and whole misleading, untrue, unverified and should therefore be ignored.

“While we are on it, the Director General responded comprehensively to the inquiry of NANS via a letter signed by the DG/CEO, responding in detail to all the allegations raised, to buttress his submission, the letter was accompanied with supporting documents and everything needed to be understood by NANS is now in clear perspective.

“Our findings revealed that he was first appointed DG via a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) dated 18th April 2017 for 4 years.

“Subsequently in appreciation of his sterling performance in office, this appointment was renewed on 24th March, 2021 via a letter signed by the Honorable Minister (State) of Science and Technology.

“It is however inconceivable for anybody to suggest that the DG is occupying office illegally as his appointment is subsisting untill the expiration of his 2nd tenure.

“Some of his laudable feats that we have come to find out in the course of our investigation include promotion of competency above sectarian consideration and primordial sentiment that has now made NARICT a model for other government agencies to emulate.

“Prof. Jeffrey oversaw the construction of the NARICT Nuclear, Biological and Radiological De-Contamination Laboratories fitted to treat victims of nuclear, biological and radiological attacks in Nigeria and this has the capacity to assist Nigeria detect nuclear, radioactive and biological attack on the Nation’s territory.

“On Infrastructure, the DG have upgrade and facelifted the face of NARICT facilities such as Administrative Offices, Research Laboratories, Libraries and many more. NARICT also witness rapid transformations of the Institutions infrastructure covering Electricity, Road network, Water Supply, Drainage and many other areas witness similar midas touch of the innovative DG despite shortfall in revenue.

“It is due to some of the reasons enumerated above that NANS as a body of all Nigerian students decided to pass a vote of confidence’ on the leadership of Prof. Jeffrey Tsware Barminas the Director General of NARICT for his exemplary leadership and track record of performance”.