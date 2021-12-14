From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reviewed its constitution, 41 years after it was founded.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital by its Senate President, Chuks Okafor, in a statement.

He said that the constitution review took place at the University of Port Hartcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State, at the weekend, during its 66th Senate meeting.

Okafor said the constitution review became necessary considering the need to adjust to the changing trends and realities of the time; adding that situation of things in the country especially the growing level of insecurity which has affected every section of their national life was also considered. He said that the idea was also to give financial autonomy to members.

NANS, founded in 1980, is the highest decision making body of the Nigerian students studying in higher institutions both in Nigeria and abroad.

Okafor said that the constitution was unanimiously adopted during the meeting by all members to ensure the body meets up with the realities of the present times.

“We must acknowledge that the situation in Nigeria demands a quick review of the constitution to help protect Nigerian students.

“NANS reviewed and adopted her constitution; delineating it according to geopolitical zones. It is a giant stride to move the association forward”, he said.

He made it clear that the 2021 Port Harcourt declaration under his leadership has come to stay and would be implemented to the letter.

