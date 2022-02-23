From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As part of event to mark its 40th anniversary, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced moves to tackle poverty and unemployment among students using agriculture.

NANS said that Nigerian students have taken up the challenge to eradicate hunger, poverty, malnutrition and misery in Nigeria, through farming and other agricultural endeavors.

It, thus, announced plans to establish 36 legacy agriculture projects across the country, that would provide opportunity for students to contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through farming, within and outside school.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, to mark the commencement of 40th anniversary of NANS, said the legacy projects would include mechanized farms that would be established in 36 states and FCT, tagged “operation school to farm”.

“In addition to that, we have secured opportunity to construct well-equipped incubation/skill acquisition centres in Abuja, Lagos and six geopolitical zones to enhance the opportunity and skills of students.”

He confirmed that funding for the legacy projects is expected to come from proceeds from sponsorships, donations, book launch, advert placements in the book and other forms of support, and they would be judiciously utilized for the execution of the legacy projects.

He said the key objectives of the legacy projects is to contribute, meaningfully, to the concerted efforts of federal and state governments to tackle the worrisome problem of youths unemployment in Nigeria.

He added: “We intend to redirect the talents and abundant energies of Nigerian students especially in tertiary institutions away from internet fraud and other criminal activities towards gainful employment in farming and entrepreneurial activities.

“We would equally use the numerical strength of Nigerian students in nooks and crannies of Nigeria to convert our idle forests into farmlands, and thus chase away criminals who use the forest as hideouts. This will ultimately contribute towards improving security situation in the country.

He appealed to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently order the Ministers of Education, Agriculture, Trade and Investment, and other concerned Ministries and Agencies to work closely with NANS to bring the legacy projects to fruition.