From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with mass action over the refusal of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to implement the Supreme Court judgement that recognized Chief Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Students accused INEC officials of playing a script to favour some individuals, and might had connived with Chief Victor Oye and his sponsors to ridicule the Nigeria Judiciary, even Supreme Court which is the Apex court in Nigeria.

NANS Senate President, Comrade Chuks Okafor who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Friday, passed vote of no confidence on INEC and its Chairman, Prof. Yakubu, calling on Nigerians to prevail on him to resign from INEC and join partisan politics, or better still implement several court judgements on APGA leadership or face unfriendly actions from the students.

He said: “for four years, we have keenly followed events at the APGA. Our interest was aroused by Chief Victor Umeh’s letter to former Anambra governor, Willie Obiano, in which he called his attention to how Chief Victor Oye defrauded aspirants during the build up to 2019 general elections, to the tune of over N5billion.

“Our investigations revealed that those angry aspirants and other well meaning members of the Party rallied round Chief Njoku to ensure Oye never get second tenure in office. Since 2019, Chief Njoku has been in court to ensure that corrupt party leaders like Victor Oye are tamed.

“The fact that Njoku opted for a legal approach was a display of bravery, belief in the Nigerian system and commitment to bring about a sustainable development in the Party, APGA. It is more than one month since Chief Njoku submitted two subsisting judgments in his favour to INEC by action has not been taken.

“The Judgment from the Federal High Court Abuja Division by Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed Division in Suit No: FHC/BAU/CS/10/2020 and the Judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered by Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili, in Suit No: SC/CV/686/2021. These Judgments made it clear that Chief Njoku is the National Chairman of APGA.

“So, It’s nauseating, enervating and frustrating that after having secured these two judgments, Prof. Yakubu and others at INEC have refused to do the needful.”

The Student leader said that further delay to give Chief Njoku the leadership of APGA as the rightful and authentic National Chairman will soon result in calling on millions of angry Nigerian students and youths to rise and occupy the nearest INEC offices until the Commission obeys the Supreme Court Judgement on APGA leadership.

He added: “We are determined to defend and protect this democracy which Nigeria students fought so hard with our sweat and blood to enthrone.”

