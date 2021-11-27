From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to shut down Nigeria in protest if the Federal Government proceeds with its plans to hike fuel prices. Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, announced few days ago that fuel subsidy would be removed by next year, and when done, fuel price might cost N340 per litre. NANS said it would team up with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other civil society organisations to register their rejection of the policy through nationwide shutdown.

Its President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, on Friday, reminded the Federal Government that Nigerians are suffering and can’t afford to be visited with increased socioeconomic hardship that would come with increase in fuel prices.

He advised that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, should have a rethink on the subsidy removal to avoid unfriendly nationwide reaction from students and other organizations. He said: “NANS is still trying hard to make sense out of this strange proposal. On behalf of the suffering millions of Nigerian students, their parents and other family members, we reject this socioeconomic evil proposal and we shall resist it.

“Nigerians are really suffering. We are in dire socioeconomic straits. We are weeping in our hearts and souls. We are dying in silence. We feel the agony and anguish because we are practically involved. Any attempt to aggravate the social woes and economic manacles that we already face and wear will not only be unconscionable but reckless.

“It will amount to testing the patience of Nigerians too far. And we wish to warn against it. The country is very stretched and tensed.

“Again, we advise, let the government not stretch it further. The consequences will be dire. The people are already flamed, and mendacity will beget mendacity.” The NANS President was, however, happy that organised labour and civil society groups have all rejected the proposal, and shall ensure that the entire country is shut down and paralysed should the Federal Government proceed with the plan of deregulation, or even any further increase in the pump price of fuel.

“We know that neo-liberal and imperial economists will soon emerge to confuse themselves with some well rehearsed stale analysis and commentaries.

“While we hope the Federal Government will heed this patriotic advice, we call on all our comrades, allies and all structures of NANS to be on the alert. Nobody should be swayed or distracted. Because freedom comes by struggle, we shall struggle to free ourselves from further socioeconomic chains,” he said.

The NANS president described as absurd the proposal announced by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, that N5, 000 will be paid to 40 million vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

