From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to frustrate all political activities leading to the selection of party candidates, especially the presidential primaries of the two major parties for the 2023 general elections if the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, yesterday, advised the PDP and the APC to forget any political gathering in Abuja except they resolve the ASUU strike.

“We will frustrate all the activities leading to selection of party candidates if we remain on strike.”

Asefon said the decision to disrupt the primaries was to compel government to end the industrial action by ASUU.

He tasked the Federal Government and politicians in the two major parties to either resolve the ASUU crisis amicably or give direct orders to security operatives to shoot students during their conventions in Abuja.

“We have given mediators time to prevail on the Federal Government to resolve issues with ASUU and ensure students resume to their different campuses, but it seems all mediations have failed or failing as the case may be.”

NANS also accused politicians of showing no concern to the plight of students, but only busy pursing their selfish and inordinate ambitions.

“We have also, in the past weeks, seen those saddled with great responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the President come 2023. We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigeria people for having the courage to even mute the idea of contesting, talkless of picking up the N100 million APC’s presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures.”

Asefon said the leadership of NANS had uncovered plot by some student leaders allegedly contracted with financial benefits to sabotage the union’s move through the unfriendly action.

“Our advice is very simple, no matter how much acclaimed student leaders were paid by their paymaster, they should return it immediately because the wrath of the students won’t spare them even if they enter the dungeon to sow the seed of disunity to fulfil the task given them by their paymasters. We will fish them out of their coven and make them pay for their betrayal and atrocities against the collective interest of the students we all swore to protect.”