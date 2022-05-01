From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to frustrate all political activities leading to the selection of party candidates (primaries) for the 2023 general elections if the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues.

The students kindly advised the Federal Government and the politicians to either resolve the ASUU crises amicably or give direct orders to the security operative to shoot them at sight during party conventions in Abuja to select presidential candidate.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, on Sunday, said their decision to disrupt political party activities was compel the government and ASUU to reach a compromise that will herald and end to the prolonged ASUU strike.

He said: “We have given mediators time to prevail on the Federal Government to resolve issues with ASUU and ensure students resume to their different campuses, but it seems all mediations have failed or failing as the case maybe.

“We have also, in the past weeks, seen those saddled with great responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the President come 2023. We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigeria people for having the courage to even mute the idea of contesting, talkless of picking up the N100 million APC’s presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures.”

He accused politicians of showing no concern to the plight of the students, but are only busy in their selfish and inordinate ambitions to become the next President.

He, therefore, advised the two major political parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) to forget any political gathering in Abuja except there is solution to the lingering ASUU strike. “We will frustrate all the activities leading to selection of party candidates if we remain on strike,” he said.

Meanwhile, NANS President said the leadership of NANS has uncovered plot by some student leaders allegedly contracted with financial benefits to sabotage the students’ determination to salvage their future through the unfriendly action.

He said: “Our advice is very simple, no matter how much acclaimed student leaders were paid by their paymaster, they should return it immediately because the wrath of the students won’t spare them even if they enter the dungeon to sow the seed of disunity to fulfil the task given them by their paymasters.

“We will fish them out of their coven and make them pay for their betrayal and atrocities against the collective interest of the students we all swore to protect.

“If the politician holding the trust of the country are only concerned about the next election, we are more concerned about the next generation, because if there is no next generation, election will soon go into extinction.”