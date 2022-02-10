From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS Zone B) South East and South-South chapter, yesterday, threatened to resist alleged school fees increments across Delta State-owned universities.

A statement made available to newsmen in Warri, on Thursday, NANS Deputy Coordinator in the zone, Oghale Emeka Rex, warned against what it called ‘reckless and insensitive’ school fees hike at the Delta State University, Abraka and Delta state University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

NANS said that the development which is already causing tension in the institutions would be resisted vehemently if not reversed within the next 48 working hours.

The statement copied Governor of Delta State, Chairman, House Committee on Education, Commissioner for Higher Education, Vice Chancellor DELSU Abraka, Vice Chancellor DELSUSTH Ozoro, Director, DSS Delta Command, Commissioner, NPF Delta Command, NUJ Delta State Chapter and NANS Revolutionary President, warned against the impending mass protest by students over the development.

They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to intervene to avoid the breakdown of law and order at the institutions’ campuses.

“This letter has become necessary after obtaining and critically analyzing the details of the fees to avoid outright anarchy, breakdown of law and order in the affected campuses and eruption of marathon protests in the state.

“We, therefore, in swift response to the agitations of the affected students and prospective students compelled to resist the hike in the interest of the general public, the parents and the students.

“We dare state that this action by the respective managements is to say the least reprehensible, callous, insensitive and repugnant to natural justice”, the statement said.

NANS, consequently demanded the immediate suspension of the implementation of the proposed new fees of Delta state University of Science and Technology, Ozoro and a downward review to a total amount not higher than the sum of N70,000.

They also demanded the immediate reversal of the school fees hike at Delta state University Abraka to the status quo for peace to reign.

The student body, warned any other state-owned institution in the state planning any hike in school fees, to jettison the plans ‘as any action, not in the interest of the Nigerian students would be met with an unimaginable resistance and uprising’.

While drawing the attention of the Governor to the humongous fees slammed on students, they sued for his intervention ‘to ameliorate the suffering and burden of parents who are also supposed to be beneficiary of your prosperity for all Deltans agenda’.

Saying that the situation was unjustifiable and totally unacceptable, NANS accused the institutions for duplicating items the students are made to pay just to shore up the school fees revenue.

NANS said as an organization with the sole aim of protecting the interests and welfare of the Nigerian students, they would “spare no option in ensuring that this gargantuan extortion is resisted if not reversed within the next 48 working hours.”