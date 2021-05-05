From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to urgently address insecurity in the country, especially attacks and kidnappings targeted on students and school children, before it becomes too late.

NANS Senate President, Chuks Okafor, who made the appeal yesterday in Awka, Anambra State, regretted that over 100 students had been kidnapped in deadly attacks across higher institutions in Nigeria, with many of them still missing.

He said: “It has become exigent for Nigerian students to add their voice towards this sad development that is gradually gaining momentum. Nigeria, as we speak, is at crossroads. The unbearable happenstance is the fact there will be signals that an attack will happen, it will happen, and nothing will happen.

“Today, the leadership of Nigerian students has risen in unity to demand that our leaders and leadership of Nigeria, irrespective of political affiliations, should come together to solve the rising insecurity in Nigeria, especially Nigerian universities.

“Attacks have taken place in Greenfield University, Kaduna, where over 40 students were kidnapped, and about five killed. At the National College of Forestry, Kaduna, 29 students were kidnapped; and at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, similar thing happened.

“In the South East, killings of young students by suspected rival cult groups and herders have also taken a new dimension, with growing threats to peace and conducive learning environment.”