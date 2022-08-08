From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disclosed an arrangement to inaugurate an acting president on Friday, August 12.

A statement by one of its chieftains, Usman Muhammed, claimed that the incumbent president, Asefon Sunday, “is deliberately causing confusion and crisis to extend his tenure after overstaying beyond the constitutionally provided tenure of office.”

According to Mohammed, Asefon-led NANS was elected on December 4, 2020, and has yet to conduct another election, and has used crises to elongate his tenure.

“The Nigerian student apex body, NANS, has fixed Friday 12th August 2022 to inaugurate an acting national president among the two constitutionally recommended zonal coordinators of the association; this is in line with the association’s new constitution as amended article 15.”

Citing Article 15 Sub-Section of the constitution of NANS, he said: “NANS year shall be from the end of one Convention to the end of the next Convention and this shall be a maximum of fifteen (15) months.

“i. If on the day after the fifteenth month of an election and another Convention has not been conducted, all the serving officials of NANS shall cease to be officials of NANS on that day and the Coordinator from the Zone to which the Office of NANS President is to be rotated to shall lead and take charge with other Coordinators to conduct a Convention within a maximum of 45 days.

“It’s on this premises the new acting president will emerge on Friday following an obvious move by the outgoing president Asefon Sunday to be deliberately causing confusion and crisis to extend his tenure after overstaying beyond the constitutionally provided tenure of office.

“Asefon led NANS was elected on 4th December 2020, and yet to conduct another election till now and still push to use crisis to elongate his tenure

“His administration constituted convention planning committee maximum duration given by the constitution being 90 days expires on Friday as they were constituted on 11 May 2022 declared which they have failed to deliver within the stipulated date.”