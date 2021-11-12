By Chinelo Obogo

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has emerged National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Governor of Year Awardee, for building strong support base on tourism infrastructure and providing effective security architecture.

Receiving NANTA’s delegation in Kano, a highly elated Ganduje, said that he has turned around the facilities at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, with the desire of providing the best air operations, which will make Kano airport attractive to international carriers and further boast trade and tourism services in the ancient city, known as the center and hub of sub Saharan trade route in Africa.

Vice- President of NANTA, Mr. Yinka Folami, who represented the President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, stated that the tourism infrastructural development in Kano helps encourage the business of travel and tourism which impacts positively on the livelihood of majority of NANTA members and Nigerians.

”Your achievements resonates with us as an association and we felt you deserve our encouragement and support by the way of this award of excellence which is not driven by any pecuniary interest but out of strong resolve to discover and recognise leaders at the behest of building a new tourism Nigeria.

”We are not living in denial of our security challenges but we doff our hat to a governor who has proven that, in Nigeria, a cosmopolitan state such as Kano can really lead in performance and verifiable developmental milestones,” Folani said.

Responding, Ganduje said: “This award of excellence from NANTA is most welcome and evident of the true benefits of what we have done here. We must thank NANTA and assure you of our presence to receive the award in Abuja. We must add, security is the key to life and we invested heavily in community policing and no doubt, Kano is safe and home to all in Nigeria.”

