In the 46th year of its glorious existence, the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), has enthroned a rancour-free electoral system, which is worthy and beneficial to our nation and people desiring peaceful transition and transmission of governance.

Though critics of this political timeline may debate membership figures as infinitesimal compared to avant garde membership profile of registered political parties, the truth remains that NANTA members desire the same expectations of quality leadership as do the political parties, even though tongues and tribes differ.

Indeed, this great professional travel and tourism trade body has, over the years, surgically removed tribe and tongue from the DNA of its leadership baseline and has chosen a focal manifestation of quality selfless and passionate standard-bearers to nurture its dreams and growth.

A typical mini-Nigeria of travel professionals, NANTA leadership and sociopolitical ecology define the way and manner national values and expectations in advancing and advocating the travel trade issues and welfare of its members can be achieved without breaking the ceiling.

Though the earliest process encountered the usual Nigerian benumbing “ownership and leadership” brouhaha, NANTA’s founding members rose in unison against the demon of pervading individual gangsterism and infusion of tribe, and remained united.

Every two years, and strategically reviewing its constitution where necessary, NANTA members and leadership have cleverly avoided pitfalls and bananas peels in the corridors of power, insisting to pick its leaders on the finest lines of democratic expressions.

Coups and nights of long knives associated with certain political processes are not part of succession plans of this foremost industry body but, assuredly, red cards await without mercy those who fail the leadership legacy of the association.

No doubt, giant strides of some of its notable leaders in the past still stand as a measuring tape of evaluation at its elections, depending on the industry’s barometric pressure and membership welfarism.

And as is wont with its time-tested electoral profile, which Nigerian political parties can and should emulate, NANTA, preparatory to its elective general meeting in Kano, this month, took to grassroots discovery of its geopolitical presence across the country, to produce leaders to shore up the collective vision.

Interestingly, the process had an umpire backed by the board of trustees, elected and representative members of each zonal structure, thus powering credibility of the entire process, which endorsed its national leadership.

In no particular order, Dagunduro Olatokunbo, PhD, the electoral umpire for the 2022 Kano gathering, announced zonal election results, reporting intense campaigns and rancour-free exercise.

For Lagos zone, Mr. Olatokunbo says Mr. Yinka Folami was returned unopposed for a second term, and leading six others to give Lagos a flagship presence in the next two years.

Eastern zone, comprising South-East and South-South states, produced Mrs. Chinyere Umeasiegbu of Global Links Travels as vice-president, and she will lead six others in combative stride to change the narrative of the zone in NANTA history.

Olatokunbo also announced Alhaji Abdulrazak Ibrahim as vice-president, North, returned unopposed and leading five others for the next two years, while Abuja zone, flagged off irrepressible and cerebral Ibiwari Uloma Kemabonta elected unopposed as vice-president for the zone, leading three others to reinvent the presence of the association in the Federal Capital Territory.

And for the western zone, with catchment areas covering Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Kwara, Olatokunbo announced Otunba Adesokan Babatunde as vice-president, leading five others in a joint sweet takeover of the zonal election, unprecedented, with robust passion for new direction.

With these processes concluded, Olatokunbo told me that the elective AGM was as good as a “win-win” gathering for all.

“It was tradition sustained and I want to thank NANTA pres.ident, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, for the opportunity to serve and bring about the successful rundown of our strategic zonal elections. It was massive and it’s my prayer that the elected leaders bring something new to the table,” Dagunduro Olatokunbo, nicknamed Jagaban of NANTA western zone politics, stated.

So, Kano here we come for the big fish! Know who? Time will tell!!