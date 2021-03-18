French Ligue 1 side, Nantes have confirmed that Nigeria international Moses Simon will not be reporting for international duty next week in Lagos, Nigeria.

The winger has been named in the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Republic of Benin (March 27) and Lesotho (March 30).

Assuming Simon was permitted to travel to Africa for these games, he would be asked to spend seven days in quarantine upon his return to France, and would be unable to take part in Nantes’ crucial Ligue 1 clash against OGC Nice on April 4.

“Like several clubs in France, FC Nantes will not release their selected international players for matches outside of Europe during the next international break scheduled for the end of March,” Nantes said in a statement.

“In the absence of health guarantees in accordance with the requirements of the French government in force to date, FC Nantes will not be able to release its internationals outside the limits of European space.

“This decision, based on FIFA circular 1749 of February 5, is justified by the return protocol imposed on travelers who have traveled outside the European Union, who must in particular respect a seven-day isolation.”

Simon was in good form heading into the qualifiers, scoring three goals in his last five appearances in the French top-flight, including his match-winning strike versus PSG three days ago.