Emma Njoku

Head coach of French Lique 1 side, Nates, Christian Gourcuff, has described Nigeria international, Moses Simon as a poison to defenders.

Gourcuff who praised Simon’s consistent star performances labelled the Super Eagles’ attacking pearl as a threat to defenders in the league.

“He is an extremely interesting player. He has an individual capacity to make differences. He is fast, technical, very strong. Obviously, for a defence, he is a poison! He is a very good recruit for Nantes,” the coach told journalists ahead of yesterday’s league game against Dijon.

Meanwhile, Simon, who is currently on loan with Nantes from Levante of Spain, where he struggled for game time, has expressed his desire to remain with the club.

“Yes, of course, I want to stay. I feel very good at Nantes. However, my future does not depend solely on me!” he told journalists during the pre-match conference yesterday.

Simon has been a consistent performer for the French side and has scored eight goals and provided eight other goals in 25 matches across all competitions for Nantes.

On his best position, he said: “I prefer to play on the left wing, it is naturally my position. However, I place myself according to the choices of the coach and his needs.”