French Ligue 1 side, Nantes are preparing for the French Super Cup game against PSG while also searching for options to boost their striking department following the departure of two senior players at the end of last season.

Malian international, Kalifa Coulibaly left following expiration of his deal at the club same as young French forward, Randal Kolo Muani who joined German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer.

Nantes have taken their search to Czech Republic by targeting 26-year-old Nigeria international forward, Peter Olayinka of Slavia Prague, according to a report by owngoalnigeria.com.

Preliminary talks have taken place between both teams with Czech Republic side demanding a whopping €10 million transfer fee for Olayinka who scored 11 goals in 40 games in all competitions last season.

His price tag is considered excessive by the French side but they are hoping to beat it down with further talks planned later this week.

If the move happens, Olayinka will be reuniting with his close friend and also national team teammate, Moses Simon.

Simon was Olayinka’s best man when he got married last year and the pair has a very good relationship, which dates back to when they first met in the camp of the U20 team of Nigeria. They were later teammates at Belgian side Gent for two years.