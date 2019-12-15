FC Nantes left-back, Charles Traore, has hailed his partnership with Moses Simon. Traore has combined so well with the Super Eagles winger on the left-side, with both making 25 appearances in-between them this season.

Both players have contributed 40 percent of Nantes’ Ligue 1 goals, so far, after racking up two goals and four assists between them.

The 27-year-old defender revealed ahead of their match against Nimes how he has been able to forge a formidable partnership with the Nigeria international.

“My relationship with Moses Simon has been good. We have started to have a very good understanding.

“We try to complement each other, and we work on that during our training sessions,” he said.